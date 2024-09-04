Hall of Famer teases return to WWE for the first time in over a year

WWE is building up towards its next premium live event, which takes place in Atlanta. Meanwhile, multi-time World Champion Hulk Hogan teased a return to the company recently.

Hulk Hogan has been a significant name in professional wrestling for decades as the veteran's career is hard to replicate. The Hulkster had his fair share of success, inside and outside the ring as a performer and an entertainer.

In a recent appearance on Logan Paul's ImPaulsive, the former United States Champion asked him about WrestleMania XL. The veteran responded and teased a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"[You gotta make a cameo or comeback appearance] You never know, man. You never know," Hogan said. [From 1:08:18 to 1:08:23]

Hulk Hogan's last live appearance for WWE was in 2023 when the company hosted the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. The Hulkster's return shouldn't come as a shocker as he recently signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Hulk Hogan recently signed a new deal with WWE

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling history. The Hulkster dominated television for over a decade, whether it was WWE or WCW. The two-time Hall of Famer is no longer an active competitor.

However, Hogan is open to cutting a promo or two whenever needed. In the same interview, the 70-year-old veteran announced he signed a new deal with the Stamford-based company. Moreover, he revealed he could appear at an event like WrestleMania if the company needs him.

"All I know is that, working with Vince all that time, and now working with Nick Khan, because I've signed a five-year deal. I'm going to be 71 years old in a few weeks, but I signed a five year deal, for you know the licensing and merchandising stuff, and you know like the ambassador stuff, if they need me to do something for WrestleMania, I just love doing it, you know," Hogan said.

Fans of Hulkamania would definitely be glad to learn about this news.

