Hall of Famer thinks Kofi Kingston deserved better as WWE Champion; says he's an "incredible talent" (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently opined that he wasn't happy to see Kofi Kington fall down the card immediately after losing his WWE Championship.

KofiMania took over the wrestling world in 2019 when fans got behind Kingston, clamoring to see him win the WWE Title from Bryan Danielson. The two finally clashed at WrestleMania 35, where Kingston registered one of the most emotional triumphs in the company's history. However, as momentous as his win felt, six months later, he lost the title in a manner that baffled fans.

Brock Lesnar squashed him in mere seconds, and from there, Kofi Kingston slowly faded away not just from the main event scene but also from the singles division.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated that he wished WWE had booked the 41-year-old to remain in the top spot for a while longer. Furthermore, the veteran journalist termed Kofi Kingston as an "incredible talent."

"So many people forget he [Kofi Kingston] was the WWE Champion for a while. As an individual performer, I would have loved to see them keep him on top for a while rather than just moving him into the tag team situation. He's an incredible talent," said Bill Apter. [5:55 - 6:12]

Kofi Kingston said The New Day will never break up in WWE

While appearing on the Battleground podcast last month, Kofi Kingston spoke about why The New Day is unlikely to ever break up in WWE.

He explained that he, Big E, and Xavier Woods had taken an oath not to betray each other. Kingston added that there's little chance of any differences arising between him and his stablemates as they had a strong foundation.

"We took an oath, a blood oath, and we said that we will never break up. If someone tries to break us up and drive a wedge in between, tries to crack our foundation and drive a wedge in between us like we just won’t have it. It’s like we always said, everybody out there, it’s cool to have all the different groups but at a certain point in time, they get jealous of one or the other. And then they want to stab one in the back, or like you have with The Shield, someone hitting somebody with a chair, and they want to go off and do their thing, and that’s great, that’s fine. We’re not doing that, man. Our foundation is just too strong," said Kofi Kingston.

Kingston was last seen on WWE's programming in March 2023 and is currently recuperating from an ankle injury.

