"We took an oath" - the main reason why a former champion's stable won't break up

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Bloodline officially divide. A tag team match between the four Superstars involved was announced right away to solidify the division. Amid possibly the most dominant faction's demise, Kofi Kinston issued a statement about why the New Day will never break up.

The New Day was formed in 2014 and consists of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E. The three WWE Superstars made their debut separately, but since the formation of the stable, they have been inseparable.

Together, the trio has held the top prize in singles and tag team competitions on multiple occasions. Kingston, Woods, and E have won the Tag Team Titles cumulatively eleven times and held the record for the longest reigning Tag Team Champions at 483 days until The Usos smashed through it.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 I’ll always love this spot https://t.co/meUBblfuGk Dave🌸 @DavePozefsky What's a moment that made you say "I love pro wrestling"? What's a moment that made you say "I love pro wrestling"? Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods brought logic into this matchI’ll always love this spot https://t.co/meUBblfuGk twitter.com/DavePozefsky/s… Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods brought logic into this match😂 I’ll always love this spot https://t.co/meUBblfuGk twitter.com/DavePozefsky/s…

The former WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston, was on the Battleground podcast and spoke about his injury, the possibility of Xavier Woods winning the World Heavyweight Championship, and the longevity of his stable. While talking about the New Day, Kingston gave the listeners a reason why the stable would never break up.

"We took an oath, a blood oath, and we said that we will never break up. If someone tries to break us up and drive a wedge in between, tries to crack our foundation and drive a wedge in between us like we just won’t have it. It’s like we always said, everybody out there, it’s cool to have all the different groups but at a certain point in time, they get jealous of one or the other. And then they want to stab one in the back, or like you have with The Shield, someone hitting somebody with a chair, and they want to go off and do their thing, and that’s great, that’s fine. We’re not doing that, man. Our foundation is just too strong." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Why is Kofi Kingston not wrestling?

Kofi Kingston has been out of action since March 3 due to an ankle injury. He has not wrestled in a televised match since his bout against LA Knight on the February 24 episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the same episode of the podcast, the New Day member shared an update regarding his injury. The former WWE Champion stated that he had to undergo ankle surgery to remove a bone chip and fix a ligament. In the podcast, Kingston also told the audience that Drew McIntyre landed on his leg, causing the injury.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes