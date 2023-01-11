Hall of Famer thinks it "would be foolish" to remove Triple H from his position in WWE (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about the possible changes in WWE if the company is eventually sold.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that WWE has agreed to sell the company to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. While the sale has not gone through, the promotion is still exploring its options.

In an exclusive interview, Apter suggested that any company buying WWE should not try to alter the creative process. He detailed that with Triple H heading the creative team, talent morale is high and ratings are good.

"I'm someone no matter whether it's Saudi or anyone that's buying this company, the company works the way it is. I would be foolish in any situation to change the makeup of the company, including Triple H being jettisoned, which people are talking about, you know if the company is sold right now. The ratings are really good. If it's not broken, you know why try and do something else with it." [4:17 - 4:51]

You can watch the full video here:

Triple H is currently heading creative in WWE

Despite the recent changes within the company's board, Triple H has been operating as the chief content officer.

This position allows The Game complete control over the creative process. In fact, the company's product has garnered praise from fans and veterans alike, with Triple H at the helm. This has also led to the return of several stars previously released during the Vince McMahon regime.

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy So Stephanie McMahon has resigned from WWE

Vince McMahon has now been "unanimously" been elected to Executive Chairman of WWE

I'm worried that this might cause Triple H to leave the company as well

The only silver lining here is Nick Khan is the CEO of WWE. So Stephanie McMahon has resigned from WWEVince McMahon has now been "unanimously" been elected to Executive Chairman of WWEI'm worried that this might cause Triple H to leave the company as wellThe only silver lining here is Nick Khan is the CEO of WWE. https://t.co/kH7GrbaXY7

Earlier, Stephanie McMahon stepped down as co-CEO of the company. It remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon will also look to take over control of the creative team once again in due course of time.

Do you agree with Apter's opinions? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes