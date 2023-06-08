Hall of Famer thinks WWE could bring in 36-year-old star for a blockbuster match with Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently explained how WWE could bring in Nick Aldis for a massive showdown with his long-time rival Cody Rhodes.

Before returning to WWE, The American Nightmare had several memorable feuds on the indie scene and later in AEW. One such rivalry was against Nick Aldis, whom he defeated at the inaugural All In 2018 to win the NWA World Championship in a highly emotional moment. However, just over a month later, Cody dropped the title back to Aldis at NWA's 70th Anniversary Show.

Since Cody Rhodes would become a founding member of AEW, a third match with Nick Aldis never materialized, as they never crossed paths again. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long mentioned how WWE could bring in Aldis and book him to face Cody.

Long explained that since the promotion wouldn't be able to use the footage of their first two matches, they could create their own package to hype up Nick Aldis.

"What I think WWE would do is put a package together to remind fans about the little history that these guys have. They would put their own package together because they don't want to look like that, 'We took this guy from over there, and this place gets all the credit.'" said Teddy Long.

Long added:

"But I think they'll put their own package together, and fans would know exactly who Nick Aldis is. A lot of wrestling fans, hardcore fans, they already know who Nick Aldis is, I think WWE would put their own package together if they brought him back," Teddy Long. [7:07 - 7:43]

Nick Aldis is open to wrestling WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes again

Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted last year, Nick Aldis revealed that he was open to finishing his trilogy with Cody Rhodes.

However, the 36-year-old did acknowledge it's a tricky situation since The American Nightmare is under a contract with WWE. He also mentioned how his rivalry with Cody was the most "enjoyable" part of his career.

"I don't know. I mean, there's always a chance. Obviously, something pretty significant would have to happen for that to be a possibility currently. I loved that angle. That to me is the most enjoyable stretch in my career," said Nick Aldis.

Aldis returned to IMPACT Wrestling in April 2023, meaning a match with Cody Rhodes is nowhere close to coming to fruition.

Do you think Nick Aldis would ever show up in the global juggernaut to feud with Cody Rhodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

