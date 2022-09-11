Hall of Famer tried to stop Vince McMahon from giving a massive push to Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is arguably one of the greatest superstars of all time in WWE. He had the proverbial rocket strapped to his back from the day he debuted in 2002. However, Hall of Famer Jim Ross wasn't on board to push Lesnar during his early days as he felt that the former WWE Champion was still green in the ring.

Not only was Lesnar treated as a big star in his first year with the company, he even won the WWE Championship by defeating The Rock at SummerSlam. The Brahma Bull was on his way out of the company to solidify himself as a Hollywood star and WWE chose Brock Lesnar to be the next big thing.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, who was also the head of talent relations at the time, revealed on Grilling JR that he tried to stop Vince McMahon from giving Lesnar a big push too soon. Ross believed that The Beast Incarnate needed to learn more and wasn't ready for TV when plans for his debut were being considered.

''I put the kibosh on bringing him into TV several months before that because I didn’t think he was ready in the ring and could do a better job protecting his adversaries. He was just so big and strong, and he had to figure out how to channel that. I went and sat down with Vince and said, ‘He’s not ready for TV. I’m not so sure he can protect his opponent to the level he needs to, especially in this environment,'' said Ross (H/T:411Mania)

Did Brock Lesnar deserve to become WWE Champion?

Explaining WWE's position to make a rookie like Brock Lesnar the world champion, Ross explained that they didn't have many options. It was a situation where they would be damned if they did, and damned if they did not.

''I think we had to [have Brock win]. We had Rock and knew if somebody was gonna be champion and win it from him, and Lesnar was gonna get anointed, getting anointed by The Rock was gold. In all honesty, was Brock a little green for that role? Probably,'' said Ross

Ross trusted Lesnar at the time and thought if he's over with the crowd then why not give it a shot. He said that he was in Lesnar's corner and thought that he should become the WWE Champion.

