"He completely refused" - Hall of Famer on two things The Rock declined in WWE

Charles Wright recently recalled how The Rock did not agree to wear the same attire as The Nation of Domination.

Although he is best known for his WWE singles career, the 50-year-old performed in the legendary Nation of Domination faction in 1997 and 1998. The group also consisted of D’Lo Brown, Faarooq, Mark Henry, Owen Hart, and Wright (a.k.a. Kama Mustafa/The Godfather), among others.

Speaking to Title Match Wrestling, Wright said the former WWE Champion-turned-Hollywood megastar refused to wear The Nation’s hats and signature colors:

“The only problem we had with him is he didn’t wanna wear the Muslim caps… Then he didn’t wanna put the green, red and yellow, whatever the sign was… black, green and red… he didn’t wanna put that on him, so he ended up putting a little stripe on his shorts. But that was the only problem we had. He completely refused to wear a hat.” [8:11-8:39]

The Rock joined The Nation of Domination in August 1997, a week after Ahmed Johnson’s unsuccessful seven-week stint with the group abruptly ended. Although he was initially just another member of The Nation, The Great One eventually took over from Faarooq as the faction’s leader in March 1998.

Charles Wright’s amusing story about The Rock

90s WWE @90sWWE 🏾 @TheRock 24 years ago today, The Rock joined The Nation Of Domination 24 years ago today, The Rock joined The Nation Of Domination ✊🏾 @TheRock https://t.co/jjEpss1A4t

Four Nation of Domination members (Charles Wright, D’Lo Brown, Mark Henry, and The Rock) used to ride together before and after WWE shows.

Wright, a frequent cannabis user, often smoked during their car journeys, which led many people to believe that The Rock also smoked with him.

“After that, he was great to work with, great guy, great stories with him,” Wright said. “He came to me one day and said, ‘Hey, big dog, I can’t ride with you no more.’ Me, him, D’Lo, and Mark Henry were riding together. He goes, ‘Bro, every time I go some place I’m smelling like cannabis.’” [8:40-9:03]

Following that conversation, Wright agreed to travel with Faarooq and Bradshaw instead of his fellow Nation of Domination members.

Please credit Title Match Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

