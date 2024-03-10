Hall of Famer wants Rey Mysterio to do something he has never done before in WWE (Exclusive)

While Rey Mysterio has been in WWE for more than two decades, there is one thing that he is yet to do.

Mysterio has always been presented as an underdog babyface, a role that he fulfills impeccably. He has been a heel only once in his career, during his time in WCW when he joined Eddie Guerrero and Billy Kidman to form The Filthy Animals. However, he has never been anything but a definite babyface in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long pitched the idea for Rey Mysterio to turn heel. Considering the diversity of storylines Mysterio has been a part of, Teddy believes this could breathe fresh life into him.

"I just don't know man. They have done quite a bit with Rey, and you know what I mean, they have really got to come up with something... To try to you know, get him back out there again. I don't know, this maybe sounds crazy but if it was me, I'd turn him heel." [6:56 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Bill Apter has also commented on the future of the WWE veteran

According to Bill Apter, Rey Mysterio may reunite with his son Dominik Mysterio sometime in the future.

On the same episode of Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that an association with The LWO will still probably be in the cards for the WWE legend.

"Well, you know he is still gonna be aligned with The LWO. So I think they are gonna keep him on that level. I don't think they are gonna bring him up on the main event level, and maybe somewhere down the line he and Dom Dom will get back together again, maybe." [6:38 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, it remains to be seen what Rey Mysterio plans to do next in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Glenn Jacobs (fka Kane) shares his reaction to WWE being sold

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE