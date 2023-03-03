Hall of Famer wants Roman Reigns to face 52-year-old WWE legend (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently said he was interested in seeing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face AEW star Chris Jericho.

Reigns and Jericho are no strangers to each other, having feuded in the global juggernaut in 2016-2017 for the United States Championship. Though they never had a marquee premium live event match, they shared great chemistry, always putting up great bouts whenever they clashed.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter picked Roman Reigns as the "Male Wrestler of the Year." He also praised the other nominees in the category, like Jericho, saying he's amazed by the star's reinvention in AEW. Apter then shared his desire to see Y2J square off against The Tribal Chief.

Furthermore, Bill Apter even showered praise on Brock Lesnar for his box-office appeal and compared Jon Moxley to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"Jericho always amazes me with all the changes that he has made in his characterizations, and I would love to see a Roman Reigns and Chris Jericho match, but because of the value of the box office and sheer toughness, it's gotta be Brock Lesnar. And you know what? I'll also put tied with Brock Lesnar - Jon Moxley. He is, and I have said this before, Jon Moxley is the current day Stone Cold Steve Austin. That's the bottom line, son," said Bill Apter. (13:08 - 15:55)

Chris Jericho has no interest in returning to WWE

In a recent interview with Daily Star, Chris Jericho claimed that he was happy in AEW and had no interest in returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Le Champion explained that he worked under the WWE system for 20 years and felt AEW had a better way of doing things. Jericho clarified that he had nothing against Vince McMahon and Triple H and had no bitterness against the company.

"I never thought that I wouldn’t finish my career with WWE, but things happened, and I was just like ‘I want to go to Japan and do this match [with NJPW]’ and it opened up a whole new world for me (...) Business is business and there’s always ups and downs, but I have zero interest in ever going back to WWE. That’s not out of bitterness or anger. I love Vince and I love Hunter and all the people there."

Since Jericho has seemingly shut doors on a return to WWE, it's safe to say there's little chance a match between him and Reigns would materialize.

