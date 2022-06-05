'Would fit that mold' - Hall of Famer wants two new names to join Edge's WWE faction - Judgment Day (Exclusive)

WWE RAW may be a PG show, but there is a dark, gothic faction that has a formidable presence across the span of three hours. They are called Judgment Day and comprise of Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

Of course, this is not the company's first dalliance with the forces of darkness. The Undertaker and Kane carried the baton for years before passing it to Bray Wyatt, who became the 'new face of fear.' While he may no longer be with World Wrestling Entertainment, rumors have surfaced recently about a possible return.

It all began when Wyatt sent out a mysterious tweet in trademark cryptic fashion. Fans on the internet began to wildly speculate, considering Wyatt's signature premium live event, Hell in a Cell, is just on the horizon.

You can check out his tweet below:

Sportskeeda Senior Editor and Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter believes that Bray Wyatt would be a perfect fit for the iconic faction. When asked whether Wyatt will return to WWE or AEW, he chose the former option.

"If he [Bray Wyatt] comes back I feel it will be WWE. Perhaps he will join Edge and his new group. He would fit that mold perfectly and maybe he should try to get Miss Bliss [Alexa Bliss] in as well. He should be The Fiend," Apter believes.

Only time will tell if Alexa Bliss, who's taken a step back from her witchy persona and a returning Bray Wyatt, will indeed become Edge's lieutenants.

The WWE Universe may have good reason to suspect a possible Wyatt return

Eagle-eyed fans on social media are always on the lookout for any information with regards to returns and surprises.

Some fans recently spotted that Bray Wyatt's contact information is oddly similar to the name Judgment Day. This has led them to wonder if what Mr. Apter suggested is truly a possibility, and if we'll indeed see Wyatt join the faction.

You can check out a tweet pointing out the contact information below:

Judgment Day could be a modern-day version of the The Ministry of Darkness stable. With Wyatt in tow, they could be formidable foes for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

