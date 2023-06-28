Hall of Famer wants WWE to push top star with a "Roman Reigns-type of look" and make him a "major player" (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently lavished praise on Damain Priest and said WWE should slowly push him to become a "major player" in the company.

Priest has been with WWE since 2018. Though he had a great few first years with the promotion, he really came into his own upon joining The Judgment Day. The 40-year-old received massive praise from fans for his performance at Backlash 2023, where he took on Bad Bunny in a memorable Street Fight.

Damian Priest will also participate in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st and is one of the favorites heading into the show. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter heaped praise on Priest. He stated that The Judgment Day member had a "Roman Reigns-type of look."

The wrestling veteran feels WWE should slowly and steadily push Damain Priest into the main event scene like they earlier did with Drew McIntyre.

"Damian Priest has a Roman Reigns-type of look to him. He's an excellent wrestler. I have seen him on the indies. I think his interview skills are really good, and somewhere down the line, like they did with Drew McIntyre, they should take this guy slowly and make him a major, major player," said Bill Apter. [From 14:38 -15:06]

Damian Priest wants to face Roman Reigns in WWE

In an interview last year, Damian Priest opened up about his desire to square off against Roman Reigns sometime down the line in WWE.

The Judgment Day member added that the thought of having a match with The Tribal Chief has been in his head for a long time, and he was optimistic the two would tear the house down.

"I want my name to live forever. I want the fame and the fortune and the stardom that comes with being the main WWE Superstar. I have to do that, I have to run through Roman Reigns. That has to happen. At some point, I'm sure it will, we'll cross paths down the line. That's always a thought in my head. Before it's all said and done, me and him need to square off. We need to handle some business together, I know that'll be great when it does happen," said Damian Priest.

If Priest manages to unhook the MITB contract later this week, it's safe to say it would elevate him to exponential levels in the global juggernaut.

