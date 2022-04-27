Hall of Famer wishes he faced Bray Wyatt in WWE

Rikishi would like to have faced Bray Wyatt in WWE if they worked as in-ring competitors at the same time.

The 2015 Hall of Famer stopped performing full-time for WWE in 2004. Five years later, Wyatt joined WWE’s Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental system and debuted on the company’s main roster in 2010.

Speaking to Dujuan Thomas, Rikishi immediately replied with Wyatt’s name when asked to discuss a dream match he never had:

“I would have loved to have a match with Bray Wyatt," said Rikishi. "I think Bray Wyatt is a hell of an athlete. I love wrestlers that the characters are different from everybody. Nowadays, we see a lot are blessed to be a bodybuilder. Good… I was never that. I teach the kids in our academy at Knokx Pro to embrace your body in professional wrestling.” [9:35-10:07]

Rikishi’s sons, The Usos, faced Wyatt in several multi-man matches between 2013 and 2016. The Eater of Worlds also battled another Anoa’i family member, Roman Reigns, many times before his WWE departure.

Why Bray Wyatt impressed Rikishi so much

Rikishi works as a trainer at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Sun Valley, California. AEW’s Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, is among the most notable names to train at the school.

Elaborating on Wyatt’s success in wrestling, Rikishi highlighted how the two-time Universal Champion’s promo ability sets him apart from the rest:

“He’s not a bodybuilder but he can go with the best, and he knows when he does that character and he cuts that promo, you really, really... you’re sunk in to that," Rikishi continued. "He hooks you, so big shout-out to him.” [10:14-10:36]

Wyatt received his release from WWE in July 2021 after 12 years with the company. The 34-year-old’s father, former WWE star Mike Rotunda, recently said he is unsure if his son will wrestle again.

