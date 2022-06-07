"MAD RESPECT" - WWE Hall of Famer shares honest opinion on Cody Rhodes's Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins

Mick Foley shared his honest take on Cody Rhodes's third match against Seth Rollins at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

On the show, The American Nightmare defeated his arch-rival once again. This time, however, he did so while sporting a gruesome injury. Taking to Twitter, Foley showcased his respect towards Rhodes for stepping into the ring with an injury. The WWE legend wrote:

MAD RESPECT @CodyRhodes with one of the gutsiest performances of all time.

Check out Mick Foley's tweet by clicking this link.

Hours before the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, it was reported that Rhodes was in danger of missing the show. Cody had torn a pectoral tendon while lifting weights in the gym.

Eventually, Rhodes was able to put away the former WWE Universal Champion at Hell in a Cell, beating him after a series of Cross Rhodes. With the win, The American Nightmare went 3-0 over The Visionary after returning to WWE.

Rhodes's last two wins over Rollins were at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash.

How did the WWE Universe react to Mick Foley's tweet regarding Cody Rhodes?

Mick Foley is no stranger to the Hell in a Cell structure. The former WWE Champion competed in one of the most memorable HIAC matches of all time when he faced The Undertaker in 1998.

It was during the same match that Foley, who was competing as Mankind on the night, was thrown off the Hell in a Cell structure. The fall was increasingly dangerous as he went through the commentary desk as well.

Reacting to his tweet, the WWE Universe reacted with tweets as such:

Steve Graham @Stevie_G5456 @RealMickFoley @CodyRhodes Didn’t you hear @RealMickFoley ……according to the “marks”, this was make up and nothing wrong with him 🤦🏻‍♂️ Looks to me like he graduated from the Foley school of the show must go on. @RealMickFoley @CodyRhodes Didn’t you hear @RealMickFoley……according to the “marks”, this was make up and nothing wrong with him 🤦🏻‍♂️ Looks to me like he graduated from the Foley school of the show must go on.

However, as it turns out, the majority of the fans under Foley's replies weren't fans of him complimenting such a risky action. Several members of the WWE Universe criticized the decision to have Rhodes compete at Hell in a Cell. Check out the tweets below:

Courtofowls84 🦉 @courtofowls84 @RealMickFoley @CodyRhodes There’s nothing to respect about this. It sets a dangerous precedent. This was about his ego and only his ego. @RealMickFoley @CodyRhodes There’s nothing to respect about this. It sets a dangerous precedent. This was about his ego and only his ego.

Michael @Bulldawg4Life @RealMickFoley @CodyRhodes But does this not set a bad precedent for future injured talent? @RealMickFoley @CodyRhodes But does this not set a bad precedent for future injured talent?

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Cody Rhodes going forward and how long he will be sidelined.

