Hall Of Famer wants a WWE Championship rematch with The Miz

The Miz shocked the world at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre and walked out as the new WWE Champion.

The Miz's first WWE Championship victory also came via a Money in the Bank cash-in in 2010 when he won it from Randy Orton.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has now sent out a tweet saying that he wants to face The Miz in a WWE Championship rematch. Lawler challenged Miz for the WWE title back at Elimination Chamber 2011, almost 10 years ago.

Almost ten years ago, to the day, at #eliminationchamber2011 I wrestled @mikethemiz for the @WWE Title...I think it's time for the rematch https://t.co/fl9qhk8v3X — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 22, 2021

The Miz got some help from Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber

The Miz won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber tonight. However, it probably wouldn't have been possible without Bobby Lashley's help.

Immediately after Drew McIntyre won the Chamber match, Lashley attacked him viciously. It made things a lot easier for The Miz to cash-in on Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion.

Earlier in the night, The Miz was seen having a discussion with MVP. It sure seems as if some deal was made between the two and hence Lashley helped Miz. Monday Night RAW tomorrow will surely be a must-see episode to watch and find out what's next for the new WWE Champion.