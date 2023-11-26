"Handle this b**ch!"- Current WWE Superstar calls for AJ Lee to return as her backup

The wrestling world is still in shock following CM Punk's return to the company last night at WWE Survivor Series and it appears that there are already fans asking for AJ Lee to follow him.

NXT star Cora Jade recently called out AJ Lee on Twitter, asking for her to settle her current issues with fellow star Roxanne Perez.

The two women were recently part of an exchange on social media which revolved around CM Punk's return and after a back and forth about who is most inspired by AJ Lee, Jade gave up and tagged the former Divas Champion to tell her to step in.

Lee is yet to respond to the Tweet, but given CM Punk's recent WWE return, there is a belief that his wife could follow in his footsteps.

Will AJ Lee follow CM Punk back to WWE?

The former Champion retired from WWE back in April 2015 and has since remained close to the business but refused to step back in the ring because of her ongoing back injury. The former Divas Champion has been an executive producer for Women of Wrestling in recent years but announced back in August that she would be leaving her post at the end of the season.

This would free Lee up to make her return to the company alongside CM Punk especially if the plan now is for Punk to move into a feud with Seth Rollins following his reaction to his return last night.

Seth Rollins has Becky Lynch as backup while CM Punk has AJ that he can call upon if it is decided that the two women should be part of their rivalry.

Do you think Lee will make her return to WWE following CM Punk last night? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

