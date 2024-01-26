"Hangout with Damage CTRL" - Two WWE Superstars spotted with 6-time champion

WWE star Bayley was recently spotted alongside current NXT stars Cora Jade and Jacy Jayne. Taking to social media, The Role Model shared a photo with the two.

During a recent NXT Live Event, Jade suffered an ACL injury. The injury will keep her out of action for almost a year. Meanwhile, Jayne is involved in a storyline with Chase U and Thea Hail.

On Instagram, Bayley shared a photo with Jade and Jayne and sent a short message.

"Da Ones. Come hangout with Damage CTRL," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

WWE star Bayley wants to win the Royal Rumble and face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40

Bayley has expressed her interest in facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion and has successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez and Ivy Nile, among others.

Speaking in an interview with The New York Post, The Role Model stated that she is open to a "dream match" against The Eradicator. Bayley said:

“If I’m able to work with her at WrestleMania, that would just be a dream match I [have] never even thought of before. She is obviously untouchable. She is the most talked about woman on TV right now and she backs it up. She doesn’t just have the look. She doesn’t just have the body. She doesn’t just have – besides Damage CTRL – a bada** group to align with. She’s so good and it makes me so mad."

Expand Tweet

Bayley's current Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY, is the reigning Women's Champion. Meanwhile, Asuka and Kairi Sane, collectively known as Kabuki Warriors, could add the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to the faction. On this week's SmackDown, Asuka and Sane will challenge for the titles.

Would you like to see Cora Jade or Jacy Jayne join Damage CTRL in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.