"Happy birthday p*ta" - WWE Superstar has an interesting way of wishing Rhea Ripley on her birthday

WWE star Zelina Vega took to Twitter/X to wish Rhea Ripley on her birthday. Ripley celebrated her 27th birthday and was wished by her colleagues on social media.

Earlier this year, Vega unsuccessfully challenged Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Backlash premium live event. At the time, The Judgment Day was feuding with the Latino World Order.

Vega had an interesting way of wishing Ripley on her birthday, calling the latter "p*ta" on social media.

"Happy Birthday p*ta," wrote Vega as she posted a photo of the two women.

Rhea Ripley previously broke character to praise Zelina Vega

Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega were once arch-rivals. However, that didn't prevent The Eradicator from breaking character and praising the 32-year-old.

In an interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Ripley praised Vega for her hard work and dedication to the business. She stated that Vega generally isn't an "emotional" person. Ripley said:

"Then seeing her walk out with the flag, go to her family, have them get in the ring, and then get so emotional live on camera when I know that she's not a very emotional showing person, especially that sort of emotion. She's normally a little angry Gremlin. It was hard for me to sort of play off it in the way that Rhea Ripley would,"

At WrestleMania 39, Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Title by dethroning Charlotte Flair and successfully defended it against Vega in Puerto Rico. WWE later replaced the SmackDown Women's Championship with the newly introduced WWE Women's World Championship.

Vega, who is a member of the LWO, was recently in the faction's corner for their six-man tag team match against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at Fastlane. The team of Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and the returning Carlito, walked out with the victory.

