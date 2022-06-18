"It's madness to me"- Happy Corbin comments on reaching huge milestone in WWE

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin shared his thoughts on completing ten years with the promotion.

The SmackDown star signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion in August 2012. He initially reported to NXT before making his main roster debut in 2016.

Happy Corbin made an appearance on the Out of Character podcast. He spoke about the initial phase of his career and mentioned that it's surreal for him to complete 10 years in the business. Corbin had no prior experience before joining WWE.

The Lonewolf added that Johnny Stamboli and Val Venis helped him a lot before his tryout with the promotion:

"It's madness to me that I've been here 10 years and to see what I've accomplished in that time, coming in with zero experience. I'm a guy who had hit the ropes once before walking into NXT and that was because I knew I was getting this tryout and I didn't want to look like a complete idiot. I met Johnny Stamboli in Arizona and him and Val Venis had a school and they're like, 'yeah, come for the day.' I hit the ropes a couple of times and he showed me kind of how to take a bump, just so I have an idea, then taught me some of the things like shaking hands and how to pay respect and the things that are important. So when I walked in the door, at least I had an idea." (from 10:00 to 10:40)

Happy Corbin has been a prominent figure in WWE programming

Happy Corbin made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32, winning the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal by last eliminating Kane. The former NXT Superstar has featured regularly in WWE programming since then. He has often been involved in high-end feuds with stars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Speaking about his status in the company, Corbin highlighted that he has been a mainstay in WWE for six years:

"I was in NXT for a little over three years. I think going from zero to that and then going on the main roster, having success, and being a prominent figure on TV. I mean, my entire career, I've been on television. Every character has evolved and done things and continued to hold its spot on TV, which I think is important. I mean, how many people, aside from the likes of the Romans and the Seths and Randy Orton can say they have constantly been on TV." (from 10:41 to 11:07)

The SmackDown Superstar also competed against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania in what was the latter's retirement match. He is currently embroiled in a feud with Madcap Moss on the blue brand.

Please credit the Out of Character podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far