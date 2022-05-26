"I'd love for him to come back" – WWE Superstar Happy Corbin on former friend

The 2019 King of the Ring winner Happy Corbin has been on a destructive path while sending a message to his former tag team partner, Madcap Moss.

In September 2021, Corbin introduced Madcap Moss on the debut edition of his talk show Happy Talk. The duo worked as a tag team and feuded with Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs. Following his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38, Corbin blamed Moss and turned on him. Both faced each other at WrestleMania Backlash, where Moss defeated Corbin, much to his dismay.

On the latest edition of WWE The Bump, Corbin said he isn't done with Moss and hopes the latter has learned his lesson. Corbin said he'd love to see Moss return and apologize:

"Don't think we're done. I don't think he has learned his lesson. Hopefully he has, I'd love for him to come back and apologize, crawl on his knees, grovel, ask for my forgiveness, ask to come back home. I don't know if I'd take him back after the disrespect I've seen and the money I've spent on him." (from 1:02:54 to 1:03:12)

Check out the interaction below:

Happy Corbin heaps praise on Madcap Moss despite feud

The alliance between The Mayor of Jackpot City and Madcap Moss was close-knit. Corbin took Moss under his wing and claimed credit for bringing him to SmackDown.

In the same edition of The Bump, Happy Corbin praised Moss for being an incredible athlete despite their ongoing feud. He commended Moss' accomplishments and his unbelievable speed in the ring:

"We all know he is an incredible athlete, what he's done. He played college football, he had a short stint in the NFL. I mean he obviously trained very hard in the gym. He looks incredible. And he moves at unbelievable rates of speed in the ring. And he's hard headed and happy to get to this level, to have accomplished the things he has accomplished." (from 1:01:46 to 1:02:17)

The former United States Champion is currently vying for the WWE Championship. With Moss being indefinitely out of in-ring action, it is yet to be seen who Corbin will feud with next.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit WWE The Bump.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh