"Could be going to face Roman Reigns" – Top heel breaks character to praise SmackDown star

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin feels his former associate Madcap Moss could go on to face Roman Reigns.

Corbin and Moss went to war at Hell in a Cell in a No Holds Barred Match. Madcap won the bout as he decimated his former friend with a steel chair before hitting him with The Punchline. Corbin was stretchered out of the arena and taken to a medical facility, where he was later released with a minor neck contusion.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the latest episode of Out of Character, The Lone Wolf praised his former cohort. He said Madcap has the right attitude and work ethic to make it big in the business. Corbin declared he wouldn't be surprised to see Moss take on The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a few months:

"The evolution of Madcap Moss has really done good for him and I think he's gonna be a star. I think he's a guy that, six months from now, could be going to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. I can see it now. With his ability, his in-ring work, his psychology that he's learned, and just his character development." (from 19:35 to 19:55)

You can watch the full video here:

Roman Reigns will face Riddle on SmackDown

While Madcap is working his way up the ranks on the blue brand, Roman Reigns will have his hands full with another up-and-comer this week on SmackDown. The Head of the Table will be in his first title defense since WrestleMania 38 against RK-Bro member Riddle.

The match was made official last week when The Original Bro defeated Sami Zayn to bag a title opportunity. This past week on RAW, Paul Heyman added the stipulation that if Riddle loses on SmackDown, he'll no longer be able to challenge for the biggest prize in the company as long as Roman is champion.

It'll be interesting to see who prevails on SmackDown this Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Out of Character and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

