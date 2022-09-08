"Suck on that dummy" - WWE Superstar angrily reacts to fan saying Roman Reigns could defeat him easily

Happy Corbin wasn't too pleased with a fan who claimed that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could put him down with ease.

Corbin and Reigns are no strangers to each other, having collided multiple times over the last few years in the global juggernaut. However, since Roman Reigns' transformation into his Tribal Chief avatar in 2020, he hasn't crossed paths with the former Lone Wolf, despite both performing on the same brand.

Now, Happy Corbin has seemingly laid the seeds for another face-off with Roman Reigns sometime down the line on his latest Instagram stream. When a fan commented Corbin wouldn't pass muster in front of The Tribal Chief, the former retaliated by saying that he had already defeated Reigns thrice in the past.

"I beat him three times, so suck on that dummy!" (1:03 - 1:07)

Roman Reigns could be away from WWE for the foreseeable future

After retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in a heart-stopping encounter at Clash at the Castle 2022, Reigns could be taking time off from the company. According to a recent report, The Tribal Chief is not scheduled to perform at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

Instead, the focus would be on The Usos' and Solo Sikoa's equation with the honorary member of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn. The former NXT Champion has been taking potshots at Sikoa on Twitter over the last couple of days, and it's safe to assume this could lead to an on-screen feud in the coming weeks.

As for Roman Reigns, he's sure to receive a grand welcome from the WWE Universe whenever he returns to SmackDown. Moreover, it'll be interesting to see who will emerge as the next challenger for his title.

Do you think Happy Corbin would confront The Tribal Chief once the latter returns from his time off? Sound off in the comments section below.

