Happy Corbin loses to former champion on SmackDown

Things didn't go well for Happy Corbin on the latest episode of SmackDown. Following a loss to Pat McAfee at SummerSlam, he lost once again, this time to former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

From the look of how things played out on SmackDown, it seems that the Happy Corbin-Pat McAfee feud isn't entirely over. McAfee continued to take shots at Corbin on commentary and even played a role in the latter's match. When the recap of the events at SummerSlam was played, Corbin was laughed at by several superstars, including Ricochet.

Happy Corbin would challenge the former Intercontinental Champion to a match, and the star would accept. The two men then went on to face each other in the opening bout of the latest episode of SmackDown. McAfee took several shots at Corbin during the match.

The color commentator then got up from his seat and distracted Corbin when the latter was on the top rope. This led to Ricochet taking advantage of the situation and picking up the win.

It's also interesting to see whether Corbin and Pat McAfee will be at odds against each other in the weeks to come.

Are you looking forward to a rematch between McAfee and Corbin? Voice your thoughts in the comments below.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far