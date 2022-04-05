"That man has the strongest neck in the world" - Happy Corbin on WWE Superstar surviving huge injury scare  

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin recently recapped the almost horrific in-ring incident involving his friend Madcap Moss from Elimination Chamber in February.

The incident in question occurred during a match between Moss and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. In the closing moments of the contest, McIntyre attempted to hit Moss with an inverted Alabama Slam, with Moss intending to land flat on his front.

However, in what was a scary moment for everyone, Madcap Moss landed directly on his head, with many assuming that the pun-happy superstar would fall victim to a career-threatening injury.

Speaking on the podcast After The Bell, Happy Corbin shared details of the night when Moss landed on his head.

“I don’t know how, but that man has the strongest neck in the world because no concussion, nothing broken. In my mind he was going to get stretchered out. When the camera cut to me and I fall on my knees, it was 100% legit because I’m going okay he’s going to get stretchered out, how do I save this. Afterwards he didn’t even realize it. I was like ‘dude, are you good? This is crazy, you landed on your head.’ He’s like ‘was it that bad?’ [I said] ‘What do you mean, go watch the replay.’ He saw the replay and he’s like ‘I feel nauseous after [seeing it]" H/T Wrestling Inc

After the incident, McIntyre sought to end the match quickly so WWE officials could tend to Moss. Surprisingly, Madcap came out of the Elimination Chamber with little to no injuries.

Happy Corbin on Madcap Moss' main roster run

Since Moss began associating with Corbin on SmackDown, his career trajectory has only continued to rise.

Their pairing has been one of the blue brand's most entertaining aspects in the past year.

Continuing his conversation on After The Bell, Happy Corbin stated how special Moss is, and praised his tag team partner's athleticism.

“It’s amazing because you’re seeing a guy who I truly believe has something special,” Corbin said. “His athletic ability, his physicality, he looks phenomenal even in his little suspenders and shorts. I would not look as good in that outfit as he does but I think there’s something special to him and he’s getting a real chance to shine." H/T Wrestling Inc

Despite the duo seeming inseparable, the first crack in the team's armor may have appeared this past Saturday at WrestleMania after Moss may have distracted Happy Corbin during his match against Drew McIntyre, leading to an argument between the two.

