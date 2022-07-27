Happy Corbin makes bold promise ahead of WWE SummerSlam match with Pat McAfee

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin recently opened up ahead of his big matchup at SummerSlam against Pat McAfee.

Their rivalry escalated after Corbin had some choice words for the SmackDown color commentator during an episode of the show. McAfee then reparteed with some words of his own in the subsequent weeks. The feud came to blows at Money in the Bank earlier this month after Corbin attacked McAfee at ringside following the conclusion of the premium live event.

With SummerSlam fast approaching, Happy Corbin spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about his upcoming match. He said that not only will he take away all of McAfee's hopes and inspirations, but he will also "shut him up."

“He [Pat McAfee] gives people hope that they can find success in life. I’m a big, salty, angry guy. At SummerSlam, I’m going to take away all that hope and inspiration. It isn’t complicated, look at the stats. Pat’s a former NFL punter. I was an offensive lineman. I’m going to run right through him at SummerSlam and shut him up once and for all.”

Happy Corbin on his ability to make the most of opportunities

During the same interview with Sports Illustrated, the former United States Champion spoke about then storyline when he went from King of the Ring winner to his Sad Corbin gimmick and how it happened "in the moment."

Happy Corbin then talked about a similar in his football career and how he was in a fist fight in his first week at Arizona and that one should make the most of opportunities.

“I was able to do that [adapt to changes] in football. I got an opportunity in Indy, and I’ll blame Pat McAfee for that, but then I went to Arizona. I was in a fist fight the first week I was there. [Offensive line coach] Russ Grimm loved it. That’s the attitude he wanted in his offensive linemen. He’s an old school hog, a Hall of Famer, and I showed him in my tryout that he signed me right there for the practice squad. When you get an opportunity, you have to make the most of it.”

It remains to be seen who will come out on top when Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin face each other at SummerSlam on July 30.

Who do you think will come out on top at SummerSlam?

