"Flapping your gums and putting my name in your mouth" - SmackDown Superstar destroys Pat McAfee in Twitter rant

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin posted a message for SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee this week after the show went off the air.

This week on the blue brand, McAfee stood on the announcer's table and cut a promo on the Mayor of Jackpot City. He called Corbin a "lowlife scumbag" and challenged him to a match at SummerSlam.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Corbin posted a message addressing the former NFL player. He mentioned that McAfee knew he wasn't going to be on the show, so the announcer took shots at him. He warned that the former NFL player would not be so lucky when the two squared off inside the ring.

"I'm in Kansas City and you knew that. You're in Austin in your safe place standing behind your desk, standing on your desk, sitting in your chair, running your mouth. That's what you do though. You knew I wasn't gonna be in Austin. So you're flapping your gums and putting my name in your mouth. But Pat, let's see how tough you really are when we're standing face-to-face punk," Corbin said. [0:01 - 0:26]

Pat McAfee laughed Corbin out of the arena last week

The hostilities between the two men started last week when Happy Corbin faced his former associate Madcap Moss in a Last Laugh match. Moss won the match after two Punchlines and then went on to berate his former friend.

In the aftermath of the encounter, Happy aired his grievances to Pat McAfee. He accused the announcer of coining the moniker "Bum A** Corbin" and cracking jokes at his expense.

McAfee clapped back as he encouraged the Minneapolis crowd to laugh Corbin out of the arena. Humiliated, the former Money in the Bank winner walked off to the back.

Following their encounter in two consecutive weeks, it will be interesting to see if McAfee does indeed get a match against Corbin at SummerSlam.

