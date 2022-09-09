Happy Corbin reacts to old rival Pat McAfee's WWE hiatus

Happy Corbin recently reacted to Pat McAfee taking a break from his duties as a SmackDown commentator.

WWE Head of Creative Triple H recently announced that McAfee, a multi-time NFL pro-bowler, will be joining College GameDay full-time. McAfee initially wanted to do both the jobs simultaneously, but was asked to focus on his football commentary, which could stretch to December or January depending upon how much he will be covering.

Happy Corbin, whose past friendship with Pat was brought up during their feud earlier this year, has now reacted to the former NFL punter stepping away from WWE for a while. Corbin said that people should now understand why he hates the commentator:

"Now you see why I don’t like him people!!" Happy Corbin tweeted.

Corbin and Pat McAfee had a bitter rivalry earlier this year which stemmed from Pat making fun of the former Intercontinental Champion from the announcement desk. The story also involved their shared past as teammates in the NFL. The two had a blow-off match at SummerSlam that McAfee won.

Happy Corbin takes a shot at the returning Braun Strowman, calls him a "big idiot"

Happy Corbin seemed highly confident as Braun Strowman was announced to appear on this week's SmackDown.

Strowman, who was released by WWE in 2021, made his return under the new regime. He stormed the ring during a fatal four-way tag team match between Alpha Academy, The New Day, Los Lotharios and the Street Profits to determine #1 contenders for The Usos' Unified Tag Team titles.

The Monster Among Men would go on to lay out all eight men and even took out several bodyguards. He has now been announced to appear on Friday Night SmackDown.

Corbin, during a recent Instagram livestream, went off on the big man. He first sarcastically said that he is scared before recalling the time he broke Braun's arm during their feud in 2018:

"Braun comes Friday. Oh no, I'm so scared. Remember when I broke his arm with stairs? Big idiot. Yeah, it was awesome when I broke his big stupid arm," said Happy Corbin. (0:07 - 0:20)

Check out the full video below:

As a new signing, Braun Strowman will definitely have the upper hand if the two collide this Friday. This might happen as Corbin is currently not in a feud. However, we have no idea of what Braun will do next.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars featured in Superhero franchises

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell