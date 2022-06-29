"A huge reaction of shock" - Happy Corbin recalls hitting Becky Lynch with the End of Days 

Happy Corbin recently reflected on hitting Becky Lynch with his End of Days finishing move and the crowd's reaction to it.

Big Time Becks teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Winners Take All match for the Universal and RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules in 2019. The main event of the show saw Big Time Becks and The Visionary pick up the win over the challengers.

During his recent appearance on the Mornings with Matt and Rob podcast, Happy Corbin discussed hitting Becky Lynch with the End of Days, stating that it was a weird reaction.

“It was one of the weirdest reactions I’ve ever experienced. … You could hear the anticipation when I was kind of standing behind her, but then when I hit it, it was like, a huge reaction of shock, right? Then it went really quiet when they realized what just happened. And then it was just like, guttural boos,” said Corbin. [H/T 411Mania]

Will Becky Lynch win her first Money in the Bank contract this Saturday night?

Big Time Becks defeated several other superstars on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW to enter the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Other names confirmed for the bout include Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Shotzi, Lacey Evans, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Lynch's inclusion in the match comes after a series of losses in singles and multi-women matches. Last week on RAW, Lynch lost two matches on the same night as she lost in a multi-woman match and against Asuka later in the night.

Big Time Becks has had a very successful career in WWE, but she has never won the Money in the Bank briefcase before. It remains to be seen whether this year will be her time to do so.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far