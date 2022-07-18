"Fueled by pizza, milkshakes, and pancakes" - Happy Corbin shares throwback photos with WWE rival 

The SummerSlam match between Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee is over a decade in the making.

Back in 2009, Corbin and McAfee were roommates when they played together for the Indianapolis Colts. Saying these two aren't strangers to one another would be an understatement.

Pat McAfee confirmed this during a promo on SmackDown on Friday night. WWE later posted the photos of them in their Indianapolis Colts gear on social media. This prompted Corbin to reflect upon his insane eating habits at the time:

"19.5 inch neck and 330lbs. Fueled by pizza, milkshakes and pancakes. Also benched 500+," Happy Corbin said in a tweet.

Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee continue to bicker with one another on social media heading into SummerSlam

The feud between Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee hasn't been able to be contained to WWE programming. The two men have had a war of words on social media as well.

McAfee recently got into Corbin's comments on Instagram regarding his cooking skills and told him he should do it full-time so he could leave WWE behind:

"This is awesome.. You should become a full time BBQ guy instead of doing the terrible stuff you do in the WWE to everybody in the WWE Universe. We'd be able to be friends again and you'd probably return to being a good guy but instead.. I have to beat some humility back into ya at SummerSlam.. in Nashville.. on the 30th," McAfee said to Corbin on Instagram.

Corbin defended his BBQ skills by calling himself multi-talented and stated that McAfee is a one-trick pony:

"@patmcafeeshow this is called being multi talented! You are a one trick pony and your only talent is running your mouth. You came in to my world as a fan and I'm going to beat your ass back into the stands where you belong," Corbin said in response.

Many fans in the WWE Universe are looking forward to the match between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin at SummerSlam.

Who do you think is going to win? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

