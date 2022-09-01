Happy Corbin responds to Kayla Braxton's non-PG question on Twitter

Happy Corbin recently responded to Kayla Braxton's tweet after she asked people to name their "hall pass".

Kayla Braxton has been working as a backstage interviewer for WWE for about six years now. Braxton is currently co-host of the WWE talk show The Bump. She has a massive Twitter presence with 261k followers and occasionally engages with her fans on social media sites.

Braxton recently took to Twitter to ask a non-PG question. She asked her fans to name their "hall pass" and has received almost 200 responses at this point.

For those unaware, here's what a "hall pass" is defined as:

"A hall pass is when people in a romantic relationship (generally monogamous) identify a dream person outside of their relationship — in many cases, a celebrity or someone equally out of reach — they wish to sleep with. The idea is that both partners consent to giving each other a "freebie" or a "hall pass" to venture outside the relationship that one time, taking into consideration that it's extremely unlikely that it would ever happen."

The tweet also received a one-word answer: 'Shakira' from current WWE Superstar Happy Corbin.

Check out the tweet below:

How did Kayla Braxton react to Happy Corbin's response to her tweet?

Shakira is one of the most popular celebrities in the world today. Dubbed the "Queen of Latin Music," Shakira will go down in history as one of the most accomplished singers of all time. She currently boasts a whopping 76 million followers on Instagram.

It seems like Kayla shares Corbin's sentiments as well, when it comes to Shakira. Here's how she responded to Corbin's tweet:

"I wanna add her to my list," she wrote.

Happy Corbin is currently a mainstay on WWE SmackDown. He has been with WWE for about a decade at this point and has done quite well for himself as a bad guy.

Corbin's accomplishments include a US title reign and an André the Giant Memorial trophy that he won at WrestleMania 32.

What do you think about Braxton's tweet? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

