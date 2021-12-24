Happy Corbin reveals how he felt when dissed by WWE Superstar's child

SmackDown Superstar Happy Corbin loves getting heat from the WWE Universe.

Happy Corbin was the latest guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss all things WWE. While talking about the match where he retired Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35, Corbin revealed that Angle's kid gave him the finger following their matchup.

"Kurt Angle at WrestleMania because his kid gave me the finger," Happy Corbin said. "I mean, amazing. Like the dirty look from his kid when I beat him in the middle of that ring. Also the outpouring boos of 80,000 people in Orlando, I'll never forget. So that was my favorite one. That's a monumental thing for a career, to not only step in the ring with Kurt Angle, a Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist, one of the most entertaining guys in the entire world, one of the guys that came in and just got it. He is a savant for what we do and he still has this amazing mind for what we do."

Happy Corbin has a lot of respect for Kurt Angle

Despite ending his career, Happy Corbin has a lot of respect for Kurt Angle and will never forget that special match against him at WrestleMania.

"A guy that I really look up to now and before that, but just being at a table and catering and sitting and chatting with him and him telling you stories or whatever it is like he is a special person," Happy Corbin said. "And to go into WrestleMania when everyone in the world wanted him to face John Cena, not Baron Corbin — and in Chicago when he announced that, the guttural boos warmed my heart because I know I'm irritating. Just doing that in the match and hearing it like — so to share a ring with him was special, especially at WrestleMania in a singles match where you get one or two or three of those in a career. That was one and the fact that he went out there and did that for me, I'll always be grateful."

Happy Corbin currently finds himself in a feud with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

