"I think it has kept me relevant" - Happy Corbin on his latest WWE transformation

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin claims that his latest transformation from King to Happy has helped him remain relevant in the company's landscape.

Corbin is gearing up to face SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee in a singles match at the upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam on July 30.

The two shared the same room as rookies in the NFL franchise Indianapolis Colts. And while Happy's career floundered, McAfee would go on to become a pro-ball punter and had a long and fruitful career in American Football before making the transition into pro wrestling.

The former Money in the Bank winner recently did an interview with TV Insider ahead of his bout at the Biggest Party of the Summer. When asked about his character's evolution in WWE, he had this to say:

"I think this natural evolution of my entire career has been a lot of fun. Everything has systematically gone together and had a nice, steady flow. I think it has kept me relevant the entire time I’ve been with WWE. I’ve always had a place. There are a lot of doubters in my world about my ability or whatever they want to complain about." (H/T TV Insider)

Happy Corbin also claimed that the reason he is not a fan favorite because he doesn't do "800 moves" per match or let the internet dictate what he does on TV. Rather, he believes in playing with his strengths.

Happy Corbin talks about the confidence it takes to be a WWE Superstar

During the same interview, Corbin also talked about the level of confidence it takes to be a WWE Superstar and perform weekly on TV.

TV Insider @TVInsider

tvinsider.com/1052854/happy-… "I got one of the best clotheslines on the planet. So I look forward to using that and trying to take his head off his shoulders," says #WWE ’s Happy Corbin "I got one of the best clotheslines on the planet. So I look forward to using that and trying to take his head off his shoulders," says #WWE’s Happy Corbintvinsider.com/1052854/happy-…

WWE Superstars have to play characters on TV, which can range from The Tribal Chief to a man down on luck and money. The former Intercontinental Champion discussed how much confidence it takes to do whatever the character demands in front of a live audience:

"You have to have confidence in what you’re doing when you’re walking past the curtain. You look at my character, when he was broke and his world was crumbling. I was wearing a dirty shirt. My beard looked awful. My hair looked worse. You have to have a heck of a lot of confidence to pull that off. I always teased Vince [McMahon] that I had to walk around six days a week looking like that," said Corbin. (H/T TV Insider)

Corbin then went on to say that his particular character requires him to irritate and anger people, and that his job requires not letting the terrible things people say get to him.

Despite of your opinion on him, it is difficult to deny that Happy Corbin's character achieves what he sets out to do on a weekly basis, annoying people into disliking him.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far