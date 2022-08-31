Happy Corbin on which RAW Superstar he wants to team with

If Happy Corbin decides to get back into the tag team division in WWE, he knows exactly who he wants to team with.

Corbin has had his fair share of tag team partners in WWE over the years, the latest being Madcap Moss. But it appears he has the perfect man in mind to team with in the future if he chooses to pursue some tag team championship gold.

This afternoon on social media, Happy Corbin got bored selling one of his trucks at CarMax. He decided to hold a question-and-answer session on his Twitter account.

Corbin was asked by a fan, who is the one person he'd like to team up with in WWE. The former Mr. Money In The Bank named none other than RAW Superstar and current Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory:

"@AHerrera92599 @_Theory1," Happy Corbin said in a tweet.

Happy Corbin believes AJ Styles has the best theme song in all of WWE

The best entrance theme has always been a hot topic among those in the WWE Universe. Corbin didn't hesitate when he was asked for an answer this afternoon.

Another fan asked Corbin, besides his theme song, who has the best entrance theme in WWE. The Mayor of Jackpot City put his money down on RAW Superstar "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles, simply tweeting out:

"@MetalJesus2 Aj," Baron Corbin said in a tweet.

AJ Styles does have a great entrance theme. It was revealed some time ago that the song was initially made for former IMPACT World Champion James Storm during his time in NXT.

Would you like to see him team up with Austin Theory in the future? Do you think AJ Styles has the best entrance theme in the company? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

