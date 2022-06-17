"A big match with Roman Reigns" – WWE Superstar opens up on the moment that broke his heart

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin recently spoke about Drew McIntyre kicking out of the End of Days at WrestleMania 38.

The End of Days was considered one of the deadliest moves in all of WWE. The move ended Kurt Angle's career at WrestleMania 37. Corbin was proud of his finishing maneuver and claimed it was unbeatable. However, that all changed when McIntyre kicked out after getting hit with it at The Show of Shows this year.

During a conversation with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, the Happy Superstar expressed his disappointment at Drew kicking out of the move:

"You better close the windows so I don't jump out of here. You had to bring that up. My heart is still broken." (from 20:02 to 20:10)

The former Money in the Bank winner said he wanted to save the kickout for a bigger moment like a showdown with Roman Reigns or a huge title matchup:

"I think for me, I would've loved to save that for maybe a big match with Roman Reigns or a moment where I'm getting an opportunity to win a world title and we can use that prior to winning. It would've sat a lot better with me and the way it kinda went down for me a little bit, it was obviously not the way I wanted it to go." (from 20:44 to 21:08)

You can watch the full video here:

Madcap Moss decimated Happy Corbin at WWE Hell in a Cell

Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin went toe-to-toe in a No Holds Barred Match at Hell in a Cell. The animosity between the two was displayed during the match as they ravaged each other with foreign objects.

Moss finally got his retribution when he hit the steel steps on a chair wrapped around the neck of his former friend. He then picked up the win with The Punchline. Corbin was taken to a medical facility and treated for a neck contusion.

Although The Lone Wolf is a formidable competitor, it'll be interesting to see if any other superstar joins Drew McIntyre in the list of people who kicked out of the End of Days.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Out of Character and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far