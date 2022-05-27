Happy Corbin has wholesome reunion with former WWE Superstar 

Happy Corbin appears to live up to his name when he's not on WWE SmackDown.

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze has returned to Xavier Woods' Up Up Down Down YouTube channel, and it already feels like he never left.

During Breeze and Woods WWE 2K22 MyGM mode Draft, Corbin entered the room and attempted to take Prince Pretty's hat off. The former WWE Superstar was not having any of it.

As he tried to kick Corbin in the groin, the former United States Champion asked Breeze where his skills had gone and why he wouldn't let him love him. It was a hilarious scene, and you can check it out in the embedded clip below.

Happy Corbin has a great relationship with Tyler Breeze and the Up Up Down Down crew

While Happy Corbin doesn't have the best relationship with the WWE Universe, it's apparent he has a great kinship with Tyler Breeze and the rest of the Up Up Down Down crew.

Corbin has been a part of WWE since 2012 and has portrayed a heel the entire time. Beyond a short run as "broke" Corbin, he's never been allowed to show his entertaining and lighthearted side with the WWE Universe.

With Madcap Moss currently written off WWE SmackDown with a storyline injury caused by Corbin, it will be interesting to see what the company has planned for him in the weeks ahead.

It's fascinating to see Corbin in another environment away from WWE programming. If the company ever decides to allow him the chance to compete as a babyface, it would be interesting to see how the WWE Universe receives a heroic Corbin.

