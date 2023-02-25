"Happy to do it when I was a kid" - Popular WWE superstar opens up on complicated relationship with Rey Mysterio

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently made some startling allegations about his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio.

Ever since joining The Judgment Day, Dom seems to have a newfound disdain for his father. On several occasions, the 25-year-old has poked and prodded his dad and even laid hands on him. This blatant disrespect caused Rey Mysterio to switch brands and move to SmackDown last year.

Speaking with Sportsmail in an exclusive interview, Dominik said that his feud with his father was very different from that of Kane and The Undertaker back in the day. He detailed that he did not foresee Rey ever laying hands on him. He recalled that his father would discipline him as a child, but now that he was an adult, his father would not dare touch him.

"I’ll tell you how it’s a little bit different to Kane and Undertaker because Undertaker at the end of the day, taught his brother a lesson." Dom continued, "That’s his brother, but I’m his son. I don’t see him putting his hands on me. He was more than happy to do it when I was a kid to discipline me, but now as an adult and now I’m five or six inches taller than him, he’s not willing to reciprocate that love anymore. We’ll see, I don’t know, but I don’t think he has the balls to lay his hands on me." (H/T Sportsmail)

WWE could be building to Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has shown incredible restraint in not laying hands on his son despite being provoked numerous times on WWE TV.

However, it seems Rey's patience is wearing thin as he was almost on the verge of attacking his son this week on the blue brand. Dominik cost his father another match when he prevented Mysterio from hitting the 619 on Karrion Kross.

According to The Wrestling Blog on Twitter, WWE could be building up to a Rey vs. Dom matchup for WrestleMania.

The Wrestling Blog @WrestlingBlog_ According to some reports I received Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio are set to start their official rivalry for wrestlemania in the upcoming weeks, no exact date of when it could potentially start. It was also mentioned they where talks of a potential match for the Mask of Rey According to some reports I received Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio are set to start their official rivalry for wrestlemania in the upcoming weeks, no exact date of when it could potentially start. It was also mentioned they where talks of a potential match for the Mask of Rey

The father-son duo have irreconcilable differences between them at this point, and it seems that a showdown between the two is inevitable.

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio teach his son a lesson at the Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments section below.

