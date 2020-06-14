Harassment forces Alexa Bliss to lock Twitter account

Alexa Bliss has taken time off social media to focus on her mental heath.

Lately, Alexa Bliss has been targeted on social media.

Alexa Bliss has had enough

Alexa Bliss has been under the gun of late. Bliss has had a rough time on her social media accounts and has gone ahead and locked her Twitter account. As per the policies of Twitter, if one has been following Bliss, only then can one see her updates. People on the platform who haven't been following her will be unable to see her updates.

Why did Alexa Bliss lock her Twitter account?

There is only so much a person can take. Even though she has shot to fame and has become one of WWE's top Superstars, at the end of the day, Alexa Bliss is only human. One of her fans on Twitter, concerned about her, tweeted to Nikki Cross, asking her whether Bliss was alright.

A concerned fan

Bliss' reply has made it clear that she has gone through enough and is taking time away from social media to focus on her mental health.

Alexa Bliss is slated to team up with Nikki Cross and challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Her team will be facing the IIconics and the current Champions, Sasha Banks & Bayley at WWE Backlash in a Triple Threat Match.

Alexa Bliss is a homegrown WWE Superstar, wrestling in the promotion since day one. She is a five-time Women's Champion and a two time Women's Tag Team Champion along with Nikki Cross. Little Miss Bliss has also won the Money In The Bank Briefcase and cashed it in the same night to win the RAW Women's Championship.

Even though she did not win the top prize in NXT, she has built herself from the ground up and is one of the top women wrestlers in WWE today. During her injury in late 2018, Bliss didn't walk away from the WWE. She stayed and played important non-wrestling roles. She was named the captain for team RAW, but not as a wrestler, for the traditional Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination Match. Her team went on to win that match.

Advertisement

During the time she was away from in-ring competition, Alexa Bliss was named the head of RAW's women's division. She is also the host of one of WWE's top talk shows, A Moment Of Bliss.