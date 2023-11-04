"Hard for me to believe that they’d have issues" - Ex-WWE star comments on his brother’s relationship with CM Punk

WWE fans are divided at the prospect of seeing CM Punk back in the company. A few stars who had problems with the ex-AEW star backstage are also not too sure whether it would be a good idea to have Punk back in the Stamford-based promotion. A current WWE commentator’s brother recently commented on CM Punk’s relationship with his family.

The Best in the World is said to have had his fair share of problems with some top stars backstage. These include Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Corey Graves is also one of the stars who had some problems with CM Punk during his later days in WWE. The two were once the best of friends, but it looks like they do not see eye to eye anymore.

Sam Adonis recently opened up about his real-life brother Corey Graves’ relationship with CM Punk on Twitter. He noted that the two were the best of friends when he was in high school, and it was hard for him to believe that they had issues with each other.

"These two were seriously best of friends when I was in high school. Punk has been to my parents house multiple times and lent me a helping hand at my WWE tryout where I was ultimately signed. It is still hard for me to believe that they’d have issues," Adonis shared.

Sam Adonis worked with WWE in 2011, but a knee injury after a couple of matches led to his release. He became a big name in Mexico and Japan following his return to the ring.

Corey Graves recently spoke about how he would welcome CM Punk into WWE

WWE commentator Corey Graves was asked whether he would be open to having the Second City Saint back in the company. Graves recalled how he was very close to CM Punk but later had a falling out due to several reasons.

"Listen, Punk was always great to me when I was coming up. We were really, really, close. Remember how I told the story about how I missed my son being born. Punk was in Pittsburgh at the time and he was actually the first guy who held my son after he was born. We were tight. Fast forward to a few years, I don't really know what happened. We sort of fell out for one reason or another. I said some disparaging things in a very public, unprofessional manner. We haven't spoken since prior to then but at the end of the day, rather than sitting here and wasting everybody's time, I'm a professional. I'm too old to hold grudges. I feel like whatever's happened is water in the bridge," Corey Graves said.

Corey Graves added that he was a different man now and that he would be comfortable working with CM Punk if he were to return to WWE.

"I got a whole different life, I'm in a different place in my life before back then when all that stuff went down. If it's right for business, who am I to say no? I'm a pro and I would be happy to do whatever is needed at the end of the day and I would shake the man's hand and move on and see what life holds," Corey Graves said.

It seems unlikely that the Best in the World will return to the Stamford-based company. However, his return will turn a few heads if the two sides reach an agreement.

