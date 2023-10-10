"Hard to disagree with that" "rightfully so" - Fans agree that 50-year-old WWE legend is a "danger to society"

WWE fans are in agreement with a Florida State Attorney's statement about a former Hall of Famer being a "danger to society."

It is a given fact at this point that Sunny will be behind bars for a long time to come. She is facing a maximum of 25 years in prison for a felony DUI causing death, along with numerous other charges.

R.J. Larizza, Florida State Attorney, filed a sentencing memorandum ahead of Sunny's trial sentence, and the contents of the same have now been made public.

Check out an excerpt from the memorandum:

"Tamara Lynn Sytch is a danger to society as shown based on her past record and current offense. On March 25, 2022 at 8:21 pm the Defendant crashed into the vehicle of the victim, Julian Fran Lasseter, resulting in his death. The Defendant was the sole occupant and was driving a white 2012 Mercedes sedan going South near the 100 block of N Yonge Street in Ormond Beach, Florida. Prior to the crash, the Defendant was witnessed running the red light at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Wilmette Avenue and US l, approximately I mile from the scene of the crash," R.J. Larizza slated.

Most WWE and wrestling fans were in complete agreement with the attorney's statement.

The WWE veteran was incredibly popular in the 90s

Back in the mid-to-late 90s, Sunny was one of the most overacts in the world of pro wrestling. She was AOL's most downloaded celebrity in 1996.

Sunny was honored with a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2011. The veteran has fallen off big time over the past 12 years. Many fans have been calling for World Wrestling Entertainment to remove her from the Hall of Fame for a while now.

