"Just like Francine." - Former WWE Superstar gives his honest thoughts on Kelly Kelly

Former WWE Superstar The Sandman has given his honest thoughts on former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly.

Kelly and The Sandman shared a locker room during WWE's short-lived ECW reboot, which ran from 2006 - 2010. During this time, the young Kelly was part of the Extreme Expose group, with former Superstars Layla and Brooke Adams. The group did not wrestle, but would instead dance seductively in the ring or near the stage.

During a recent interview with WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the ECW Legend played a quick-fire game where he discussed several other wrestling legends. One of the names to come up was Kelly Kelly. Sandman was very complimentary of the former WWE Diva, likening her to ECW veteran Francine and noting that he still has seflies with Kelly when he sees her:

"Another sweetheart, just like Francine. She was so innocent. Dude, I still get a picture with her just to make my sons jealous. Every time I see her somewhere. I get a picture with her all the time," he said. (2:05 - 2:28)

Kelly Kelly was apparently dating another WWE Superstar

Sandman also revealed that Kelly was dating a former WWE Superstar during his interview with WSI.

The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion was also asked about the locker room's attitude towards the 19-year-old Kelly when she first came into the business. This led Sandman to reveal that the former Extreme Expose member was dating Test, real name Andrew Martin:

"Well, Andrew. She was going out with Test," he added (2:38 - 2:43)

Test worked with ECW between 2006 - 2007, and would be released from WWE for a wellness policy violation during this run. He passed away in his Florida home in March 2009, after suffering an accidental overdose.

