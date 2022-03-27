Harrowing statistic surrounding the Intercontinental Championship revealed 

It has been almost a year since the Intercontinental Championship last featured on at a premium live event. The last such appearance of the title was on WrestleMania 37 Night 2 on April 11, 2022 when Big E defended his title against Apollo Crews.

At last year's WrestleMania, The Powerhouse of Positivity faced off against Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight, which was basically a no-holds barred match. The New Day member lost the match when Commander Azeez debuted at Apollo's aid and chokeslamed the champ, leading to Crews pinning and winning the Championship.

The IC title has not been featured at a premium live event since. The belt has changed hands a few times since then, all of which has happened on SmackDown. "King" Nakamura pinned Apollo Crews on the October 8th 2021 episode of the blue show. Sami Zayn defeated Nakamura on February 16th, and current champion Ricochet defeated Zayn on the March 4th episode.

Ricochet is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios on the April 1st 2022 episode of SmackDown, billed as "WrestleMania SmackDown."

Intercontinental Championship not set to appear on WrestleMania 38.

With the Intercontinental Championship set to be defended on WrestleMania SmackDown, there are no plans in place for the title to appear on WrestleMania 38.

The IC title is not the only mid-card title that could not find a place on The Showcase of Immortals this year, as United States Champion Finn Balor will be seen competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown.

The WrestleMania card that is currently in place is as follows:

WrestleMania Saturday (Night 1) confirmed card

The KO Show featuring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WrestleMania Sunday (Night 2) confirmed card

WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) RAW Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Carmella & Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Carmella & Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler AJ Styles vs. Edge

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee

