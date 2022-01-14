John Cena has been a WWE mainstay for decades now. In recent years, the 16-time world champion has been focusing on his career outside of the ring.

The last time Cena was seen on WWE TV was at SummerSlam 2021. At the event, The Leader of The Cenation unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Post-match, Cena was assaulted by the returning Brock Lesnar, who set his sights on his former foe while making it clear that he wanted another shot at the Universal title.

In the aftermath of SummerSlam 2021, Cena broke the silence after his devastating loss to The Tribal Chief. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Champion tweeted the following:

John Cena @JohnCena Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon. Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon.

With that being said, the question that needs to be answered is: has John Cena retired from WWE?

During a recent interview on Ellen DeGeneres, John Cena commented on his WWE future. The Hollywood star made it clear there are high chances of him missing out on this year's WrestleMania 38:

"WrestleMania is usually in late March, early April. I don't know if I'm going to make it this year. That's a good conundrum to have because there are a lot of good opportunities coming up, which I would love to take. If all those things line up, I don't know if I'll be able to make WrestleMania."

However, during the same conversation, Cena addressed the WWE Universe saying he isn't done with WWE by a long shot. Cena said WWE is still his home and spoke briefly about his recent run this past summer:

"I will tell everybody watching, I'm not done with WWE by a long shot. That's my home, I love it. I was able to go back during the summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas, and I've far from had my last performance."

John Cena recently starred in the Fast & Furious franchise and DC Comics' Suicide Squad

Lately, John Cena has been making quite the moves in Hollywood. In 2020, he made his debut for the Fast & Furious franchise, joining the star-studded cast of F9. Cena played Jakob Toretto in the film.

In The Suicide Squad, Cena played the role of Peacemaker and starred alongside Margot Robbie and Idris Elba.

John Cena will return to the Fast & Furious franchise in 2023 and 2024 for Fast & Furious 10 Part 1 and Part 2, respectively.

