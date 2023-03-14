Hasbulla says he's The People's Champ now; The Rock reacts

The Rock has responded to an interesting message sent to him by popular social media star Hasbulla Magomedov.

Hasbulla is a famous internet personality who has amassed millions of followers across several top social media platforms. He boasts more than 300,000 followers on his official Twitter handle.

Hasbulla recently shared a picture where he can be seen posing with Snoop Dogg's custom golden WWE Championship. In his tweet, he tagged WWE legend The Rock and claimed he is 'The People's Champ now.' The tweet received a response from the WWE veteran himself, who had nothing but respect for Hasbulla.

"You always have been and always will be the People’s Champ 💪🏾 Let me see drop People’s Elbows on some fools! 😉👊🏾"

How did fans react to The Rock's response to Hasbulla?

Twitter had a field day over this wholesome exchange. Here are some of the most amusing responses that the former WWE Champion's tweet received:

Josh @Josh_josh2323 @TheRock @Hasbulla_NFT This would be the greatest tag team in history @TheRock @Hasbulla_NFT This would be the greatest tag team in history

In late 2021, Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov made a comment about Hasbulla that caught the wrestling world's attention. Khabib told Red Corner MMA that WWE is aware of Hasbulla's popularity:

"We talk about all this stuff with Hasbulla. He has to go to the US. In the US, he is very popular. All the big celebrities and stars and promotions like WWE, NBA, hockey, American football, UFC, all these sports he is very popular. They all know him. He has to move for a couple years to the US and become maybe a billionaire. At a minimum, a millionaire. He needs to make a visa and go to USA," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Around the same time, Khabib suggested that WWE was seemingly interested in Hasbulla and wanted to pay him big bucks for a match. Khabib added that Hasbulla was immensely popular abroad.

