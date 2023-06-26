"Hate WWE for that," "It's ridiculous and wrong" - Fans disappointed with 12-time champion's exclusion from Money in the Bank

The WWE Universe is seemingly displeased with a former world champion's exclusion from the 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event in London. The name in question is Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior has proven to be one of WWE's most consistent performers in recent years. Besides his remarkable bout against Gunther at Clash at the Castle 2022, he also featured in a well-received triple threat match at WrestleMania 39.

Sheamus' stable, Brawling Brutes, has all the potential to be one of the most dominant factions in the company. However, the group hasn't enjoyed much success over the past few months. Butch will feature in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1. However, The Celtic Warrior has not been booked for the premium live event in the UK.

Sheamus may not compete in London with the high-profile show just a week away. Hence, many WWE fans have expressed disappointment over the 12-time champion's exclusion from the event.

Check out some of the reactions below:

J_M @JM6575573655058 @reigns_era This is a major letdown! Sheamus definitely deserves a spot in the MITB match. See my bio bro @reigns_era This is a major letdown! Sheamus definitely deserves a spot in the MITB match. See my bio bro

Sunit @sunit_hota @reigns_era Should added in Mitb ladder match @reigns_era Should added in Mitb ladder match

One fan also fantasy-booked Sheamus vs. Austin Theory in a United States Championship match for Money in the Bank.

GreggyBread @Kyle_gregson22 @reigns_era I’d have done him vs Theory on SmackDown for the US title. But I guess with 2 title matches already it’s unlikely to happen unfortunately @reigns_era I’d have done him vs Theory on SmackDown for the US title. But I guess with 2 title matches already it’s unlikely to happen unfortunately

WWE Superstar Sheamus opens up about his stable's booking

When the Brawling Brutes was initially formed, they were involved in some good storylines, including their well-received program with Imperium. However, the group's momentum has seemingly fizzled out in recent months.

Many fans feel the faction hasn't been booked in a prominent role despite being extremely talented. Sheamus recently shared his thoughts on the creative direction of his group in WWE.

In a recent interview with Metro, The Celtic Warrior stated that WWE creative's team has failed to capitalize on the group's potential. He added that they had not had the chance to develop their characters like some of the other top factions.

"I just don’t think they’ve really capitalized on the group [Brawling Brutes]. I don’t think they’ve really let us show what we can do. This stop/start stuff is really hard when you’re trying to highlight young talent."

The former world champion compared the Brawling Brutes to other top factions in the company:

"‘It’s frustrating, you know? So I dunno [sic], maybe we’ll get an opportunity to show what we can really do as a group because a lot of those other groups who are out there now have definitely got an opportunity that we haven’t had to do some storyline stuff, some character stuff." (H/T Metro)

Sheamus' recent match against Solo Sikoa could lead to the Brawling Brutes feuding against The Bloodline. Fans must wait and see what's next for the hard-hitting faction.

Do you want to see Sheamus compete at MITB? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes