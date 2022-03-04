"Hats off to her"- WWE veteran Al Snow picks female wrestler of the year (Exclusive)

Al Snow revealed his pick for female wrestler of the year on the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Five top female wrestlers were taken into consideration by Sportskeeda Wrestling for the award of the female wrestler of the year. Former WWE Superstar Al Snow was asked to pick the best female wrestler of the year among Becky Lynch (WWE), Bianca Belair (WWE), Mickie James (IMPACT Wrestling), Britt Baker (AEW), and Sasha Banks (WWE).

"Well, I would have to give it to Mickie James. To be able to reinvent herself, and in a lot of cases, where you're a professional wrestler, we get what's called a run. And it's not a matter of if your run will end, it's a matter of when it will end. You have to be a certain talent to be able to come back, reinvent yourself, or keep yourself relevant to where you can get yet another run. Mickie James has been so adept over the past year doing that, so my hats off to her, and my respect to all the ladies. They're all incredible. I would have been torn between Becky Lynch and Britt Baker. But with Mickie James on the list, I'll have to give her the nod, not to mention she's an OVW alumni," said Snow. [12:55-13:52]

Al Snow was a trainer at OVW at one point in time

Snow had a brief run as a trainer at Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2007-08. Back then, it used to serve as the developmental territory for WWE. Like many stars, Mickie James also wrestled in OVW during 2004-06 before making her way to the main roster.

James went on to become one of the top female stars in WWE. She defeated WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in her first WrestleMania match in 2006.

James is a five-time women's champion and held the Divas title on one occasion. She is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling and holds the Knockouts World Championship.

