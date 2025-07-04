Hats off to WWE legend AJ Styles

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has achieved a massive feat in his professional wrestling career. The Phenomenal One has been at the top of his game for over three decades now.

Throughout his career, AJ Styles has consistently proven his worth in various wrestling promotions, including TNA, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. The Phenomenal One is still going strong in World Wrestling Entertainment and is currently looking to add another title to his arsenal by going after Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship.

Styles has recently achieved a major feat in his professional wrestling career. The former WWE Champion's latest match came against JD McDonagh on the June 16, 2025, edition of RAW. Hats off to the legend, as this was AJ's 1400th singles match in his wrestling career, according to the Cage Match database. This is a huge and very well-deserved number.

WWE legend JBL compared AJ Styles to Shawn Michaels

During a recent edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, WWE legend JBL highlighted that he had said it several times that he believed AJ Styles was very similar to Shawn Michaels.

The former WWE Champion further explained that he believed The Phenomenal One never had a bad match, just like The Heartbreak Kid.

"I've said many times, I thought he was this generation's Shawn Michaels. He's that good. I've never seen him have a bad match. He's just amazing. Amazing talent."

Although AJ Styles has been going after Dominik Mysterio for quite some time, the two haven't faced each other for the Intercontinental Championship yet, as Dirty Dom is reportedly suffering from a real-life rib injury.

Many expect Mysterio to be cleared ahead of the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, scheduled for August 2 and 3. If that happens, then Dom and AJ could likely face each other at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Styles' future.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate AJ Styles for completing 1400 singles matches in his professional wrestling career.

