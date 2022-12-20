"Have a brutal Christmas" - Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day mock Byron Saxton after WWE RAW

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and her Judgment Day stablemates poked fun at WWE personality Byron Saxton on this week's edition of RAW Talk.

Ripley shocked the wrestling world during this week's edition of RAW. She challenged Akira Tozawa to an intergender match after The Judgment Day suffered a disappointing loss to The Street Profits. She dominated the majority of the match and won via pinfall after planting Tozawa with the Riptide.

Speaking to Byron Saxton after the show, The Judgment Day didn't want to focus on their loss to The Street Profits. Damian Priest hyped up Rhea Ripley and pointed out that she ended their night on a high note with a victory over Tozawa.

"Again, you did the same thing last week," said Damian Priest. "Right away going right to the negativity. That is not how we are closing out this year, man. It is the last RAW of the year and we are going out on a positive note. Let's talk about how Rhea Ripley ended the night positively. Let's talk about the year that Judgment Day has had. Let's talk about the rise of Judgment Day." [00:15 - 00:36]

Finn Balor promoted the 'Happy Holidays' Judgment Day t-shirt, and Saxton asked for one. Rhea said no and turned him down when he asked for a Santa hat.

Dominik chimed in and claimed that Byron is getting coal for Christmas this year, as Ripley laughed on. The former RAW Women's Champion then looked at Bryon and wished him a terrible holiday.

"Have a brutal Christmas," said Rhea Ripley. [01:15 - 01:18]

Dakota Kai would like to face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai recently disclosed that she would like to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

The two superstars may have been teammates at Survivor Series WarGames, but Kai still wants to face The Nightmare at the biggest show of the year.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, current Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai was asked about who she wanted to face at WrestleMania 39, and she named the former RAW Women's Champion.

"Let's just say, Rhea [Ripley] would be fun... She's just got a presence about her that just brings a big show. So, I feel like she would be a fun one." [24:47 - 25:06]

The options are endless for The Nightmare's opponent at WrestleMania now that she has proven she can defeat a male superstar. Time will tell who Rhea Ripley battles at WWE WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

