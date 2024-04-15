"He acknowledges his Tribal Chief," "Legit dream match" - WWE fans stunned by Kenny Omega's Roman Reigns comments

The WWE Universe recently reacted to Kenny Omega's latest comments on Roman Reigns' historic title run.

Reigns had one of the most iconic title runs in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. He defeated several big names as champion but ultimately lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Many fans wanted The American Nightmare to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief to finish his story, and they finally got their wish at The Show of Shows. The audience was treated to some amazing returns during the title match as John Cena and The Undertaker showed up to help Rhodes against The Bloodline.

AEW star Kenny Omega recently talked about Roman Reigns' incredible title reign, saying The Tribal Chief stuck to improving himself even after receiving significant backlash from fans. Omega also mentioned that he had the utmost respect for The Head of the Table's title run in WWE.

The Cleaner's comments about Reigns caught several fans' attention and they started sharing their thoughts on X/Twitter.

One fan wrote that they wanted to see a dream match between Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, some were shocked to see Omega say positive things about WWE. A few others believed he would sign with the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

Check out a screenshot of their reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on X/Twitter

Several other Twitter users appreciated Kenny Omega for recognizing Roman Reigns' work and believed he would join WWE.

Some more fan reactions on X/Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer believes The Rock may betray Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi speculated that The Rock might turn on Roman Reigns before WrestleMania 41, allowing the latter to become a babyface.

"I kinda see a WarGames. I kinda see somewhere down there The Rock turning on Roman Reigns. [The] Rock becomes the heel, [and] Roman comes back as the babyface. I kinda see The Bloodline family members spread up and take sides. And then I kinda see something huge as far as WarGames or some type of gimmick matches among each other. They would probably want to build that up for the next WrestleMania. I believe they have it in Minnesota."

Many fans want to see a singles match between The Great One and The Tribal Chief to determine the real leader of The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the two real-life cousins' future.

