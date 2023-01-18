"He would admit that too" - WWE veteran points out Paul Heyman's biggest weakness (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran The Blue Meanie feels taking care of finances was the biggest drawback of former ECW booker and WWE legend Paul Heyman.

It's no secret that Heyman is one of wrestling's greatest minds. His decades-spanning career has seen him work as a photographer, booker, on-screen manager, and in numerous other roles. Even today, Paul Heyman is one of the biggest names on WWE's programming, where he appears as Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns' Special Counsel.

Though he's a master of many things, The Blue Meanie discussed what Heyman's only major weakness was. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Meanie revealed that while the 57-year-old was a "booking genius," he was a bad "bookkeeper." He added that Heyman would himself admit to this flaw.

The Blue Meanie explained that Paul Heyman used to come up with extravagant ideas during his time in ECW but rarely thought about the expense of executing them. Meanie feels that though Roman Reigns' Special Counsel was a polarizing figure in the business, he was among those who loved him.

"He's a booking genius, but he's just a bad bookkeeper. And I think he would admit that too. He had lofty dreams; he would do a lot, but did a lot but didn't realize how much that would cost. If he made money in 1997, he was still paying the bills of 1996. So then you get the TV deal, and you think that's gonna save you, but it winded up sinking the company. He's a polarizing individual. Some people love him; some people hate him. I love him because, without him, I wouldn't have the opportunity to have a life," said The Blue Meanie. (10:44 - 11:50)

Check out the full video below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Blue Meanie on WWE legend Paul Heyman's habit of writing on napkins

Furthermore, Blue Meanie recalled how Paul Heyman used to come to the arena just hours before a show with notes scribbled on a napkin. Meanie added that Heyman would then hand the notes to former ECW referee John Finegan, who used to write them down professionally for everyone's understanding.

"I have seen Paul Heyman come to these arenas a couple of hours before the show with a napkin, with everything written down on a napkin. You know, in the WWE, everything is on the computer, nicely printed out, there are two production meetings. There's a nice printout on the wall with everything broken down. But he had a napkin. He gives it to John Finegan, the referee, who had an amazing handwriting, so he would write it down professionally and tape it on the wall," added Meanie. (10:02 - 10:34)

Meanie worked for ECW from 1995 to 1998, after which he left for WWE. Though he returned to the now-defunct promotion in 2000, he departed again shortly after.

What do you make of The Blue Meanie's thoughts on Paul Heyman? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

You can check out The Blue Meanie's latest merchandise here.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes