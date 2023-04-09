Vince McMahon's return to WWE behind the scenes and sealing the deal on a multi-billion dollar merger with Endeavor has divided the wrestling world. Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore, however, chose to side with his old boss and got some backlash for it.

A few days ago, Enzo took to Twitter to share his take on the entire ordeal. The former Cruiserweight Champion weighed in on fans criticizing McMahon and suggested that their opinions are different from those of real-life billionaires. Enzo then went on to praise Vince McMahon for closing the merger deal.

He tweeted:

"The greatest mind the business has ever known. Getting buried on Twitter. None of the people burying him online are billionaires. It’s a brilliant merger, great for sports & entertainment in general."

This seemingly did not sit well with the fans, who did not mince their words while expressing their thoughts.

Many argued that Enzo was likely trying to get his old job back, and that is why he openly showed his support for McMahon. One fan tweeted:

"We don’t gaf about the merge, we care about the creative direction of WWE. Vince doesn’t need to be hands on creatively. Anything outside of creative we don’t care about. P.S- They’re not hiring you back so hop off bro."

"bro is almost begging for a job rn," tweeted another fan.

WWE released Enzo in 2018

Known best for his partnership with W. Morrissey (fka Big Cass), Enzo went on to have a successful start in WWE, getting over quickly in NXT. Their main roster debut also helped them garner support. However, the duo broke up after Cass turned on Amore and attacked him.

Enzo then entered the Cruiserweight picture and defeated Neville to win the title at No Mercy 2017. Not long after, Enzo was accused of sexual assault, and in light of the allegations, he was suspended and then released by WWE in 2018. Since then, Enzo has worked on the independent circuit and even for promotions such as Ring of Honor and MLW.

Following the backlash he received after his Vince tweet, Enzo has stood his ground and tweeted:

"Turned a 1 million dollar investment into 9+ billion. And you got an opinion??"

What do you make of the entire situation? Do you agree with Enzo? Do you think the merger with Endeavor was a good deal for Vince McMahon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

