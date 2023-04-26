"He was already a world-beater" - WWE Legend feels 37-year-old star should have ended the streak instead of Brock Lesnar

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke about Brock Lesnar ending the Undertaker's streak.

The Undertaker was 21-0 walking into WrestleMania XXX as he stood against Brock Lesnar. While no one expected Brock to take down The Deadman, after three F5s to Taker, The Beast finally conquered the streak, much to the shock of thousands of fans in attendance and the millions watching at home.

On the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Edge mentioned that Lesnar was already an established star and probably didn't need to beat the streak. He felt Roman Reigns should have been the first to defeat The Undertaker.

"Yes, I do. And the only reason I say that is because I don't think Brock needed it. He was already a world-beater. He was already UFC Heavyweight Champion. He was already all of these things whereas Roman was just on the cusp. If he were the first guy, oh man! I mean, obviously, it still worked out pretty well [for Roman]. But I think it could've sped it up." [52:06 - 52:28]

Brock Lesnar will face Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash

Cody Rhodes' journey to "finish the story" led him straight to Brock Lesnar on the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

Brock and Cody were supposed to team up against Roman and Solo Sikoa. However, The Beast attacked his partner before the match started and made a surprise heel turn.

Since then, The American Nightmare has been looking for a shot at retribution, and he will get his opportunity at WWE Backlash in two weeks.

